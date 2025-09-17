The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

In the current trading session, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) stock is trading at the price of $6.02, a fall of -4.81% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -6.29% less than its 52-week high of $6.42 and 79.05% better than its 52-week low of $3.36.

It is also essential to consider GRAB stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.98 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 30.65. GRAB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.85, resulting in an 3.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): Earnings History

If we examine Grab Holdings Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, slashing the consensus of $0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -7.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.01. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -7.10%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 22.28% of shares. A total of 773 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 62.84% of its stock and 80.85% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Artisan Partners Funds Inc.-Artisan Developing World Fund holding total of 35.59 shares that make 0.91% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 212.65 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15.3 shares of GRAB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.39%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 91.39 million.