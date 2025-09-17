Technical analysis of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) stock chart patterns

While Liberty Energy Inc has overperformed by 2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBRT fell by -43.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.58 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) recommending Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on April 21, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LBRT. Wells Fargo also Downgraded LBRT shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 08, 2025. Morgan Stanley March 27, 2025d the rating to Overweight on March 27, 2025, and set its price target from $20 to $25. RBC Capital Mkts March 24, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for LBRT, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Seaport Research Partners’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for LBRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)

With LBRT’s current dividend of $0.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Liberty Energy Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LBRT has an average volume of 3.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a gain of 11.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.54, showing growth from the present price of $11.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Energy Inc Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Liberty Energy Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.33%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.