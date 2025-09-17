Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) produces promising results

While Stratasys Ltd has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSYS rose by 10.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.88 to $6.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.15% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Needham on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SSYS. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. JP Morgan May 17, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SSYS, as published in its report on May 17, 2022. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Stratasys Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SSYS is recording an average volume of 749.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.33, showing growth from the present price of $9.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stratasys Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.