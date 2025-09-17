Should investors be concerned about UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)?

While UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIGR rose by 67.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.48 to $3.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on March 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TIGR. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on January 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $9.40. China Renaissance October 24, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TIGR, as published in its report on October 24, 2024. Citigroup’s report from October 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for TIGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TIGR is recording an average volume of 6.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -9.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.09, showing growth from the present price of $10.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is based in the Singapore and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Capital Markets market. When comparing UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1276.07%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.