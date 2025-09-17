Should investors be concerned about PALI’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI)’s stock is trading at $0.59 at the moment marking a fall of -2.89% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -86.45% less than their 52-week high of $4.32, and 10.38% over their 52-week low of $0.53.

How does Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI): Earnings History

If we examine Palisade Bio Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.58, beating the consensus of -$0.56. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -3.57% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.58 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.56. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -3.57%.

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Palisade Bio Inc (PALI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.25% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.18% of its stock and 6.20% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 18.45 shares that make 0.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 10499.0.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 4.54 shares of PALI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2581.0.