Should investors be concerned about Hecla Mining Co (HL)?

While Hecla Mining Co has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HL rose by 131.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.90 to $4.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 88.51% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for HL. ROTH MKM also Upgraded HL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 13, 2023. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on September 14, 2023, and assigned a price target of $5.50. National Bank Financial initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HL, as published in its report on June 28, 2023. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.03 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hecla Mining Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HL is recording an average volume of 23.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a gain of 11.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.86, showing decline from the present price of $11.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hecla Mining Co Shares?

A leading company in the Other Precious Metals & Mining sector, Hecla Mining Co (HL) is based in the USA. When comparing Hecla Mining Co shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 72.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 101.79%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.