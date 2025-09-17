Should investors be concerned about Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR)?

While Bellring Brands Inc has overperformed by 3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRBR fell by -51.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.67 to $34.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.11% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on August 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BRBR. DA Davidson also Upgraded BRBR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 27, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on April 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $81. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BRBR, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from May 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $67 for BRBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bellring Brands Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BRBR has an average volume of 3.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a loss of -2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.50, showing growth from the present price of $36.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bellring Brands Inc Shares?

Packaged Foods giant Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bellring Brands Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -70.59%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.