Results from Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) show potential

While Mineralys Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MLYS rose by 203.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.20 to $8.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 159.20% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) recommending Hold. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MLYS. Goldman also rated MLYS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 02, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $27. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MLYS, as published in its report on March 07, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from March 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $32 for MLYS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS)

To gain a thorough understanding of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MLYS is recording an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -2.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.75, showing growth from the present price of $37.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MLYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mineralys Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.