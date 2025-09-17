Rambus Inc (RMBS)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Rambus Inc has overperformed by 2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RMBS rose by 83.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.73 to $38.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.29% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, Arete Upgraded Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on February 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RMBS. Robert W. Baird also rated RMBS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 26, 2024. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $70. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RMBS, as published in its report on November 06, 2024. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rambus Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RMBS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.21%, with a gain of 30.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.75, showing decline from the present price of $97.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RMBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rambus Inc Shares?

The USA based company Rambus Inc (RMBS) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Rambus Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.49%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.