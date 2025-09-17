Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Palantir Technologies Inc has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTR rose by 125.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $190.00 to $35.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PLTR. Mizuho also Upgraded PLTR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2025. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on April 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $90. William Blair March 05, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PLTR, as published in its report on March 05, 2025. Loop Capital’s report from February 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $141 for PLTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Palantir Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLTR is recording 70.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a gain of 4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $155.57, showing decline from the present price of $170.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palantir Technologies Inc Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) based in the USA. When comparing Palantir Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 565.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 129.32%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.