Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) deserves closer scrutiny

While Ocular Therapeutix Inc has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL rose by 45.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.85 to $5.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.71% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on April 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OCUL. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OCUL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 18, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on March 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for OCUL, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from June 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for OCUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OCUL is registering an average volume of 2.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a loss of -2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.77, showing growth from the present price of $12.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.