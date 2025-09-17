Observations on the UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Growth Curve

Currently, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) stock is trading at $6.8, marking a gain of 2.18% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -25.90% below its 52-week high of $9.17 and 79.05% above its 52-week low of $3.80.

As well, it is important to consider UWMC stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 4.19.UWMC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.94, resulting in an 22.18 price to cash per share for the period.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Earnings History

If we examine UWM Holdings Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, slashing the consensus of $0.06. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.1, resulting in a 183.29% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.06. That was a difference of $0.1 and a surprise of 183.29%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.05% of shares. A total of 295 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 61.69% of its stock and 76.21% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 6.29 shares that make 2.88% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 43.07 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Puritan Trust-Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 4.61 shares of UWMC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 31.54 million.