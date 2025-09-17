NEXT’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.36% from the previous close with its current price standing at $6.99. Its current price is -42.29% under its 52-week high of $12.12 and 52.40% more than its 52-week low of $4.59.

How does NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Earnings History

If we examine NextDecade Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.29, beating the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.16, resulting in a -128.96% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.29 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of -$0.16 and a surprise of -128.96%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.22% of shares. A total of 234 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 49.13% of its stock and 65.69% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 5.91 shares that make 2.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 41.09 million.

The securities firm MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 4.7 shares of NEXT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.80%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 32.72 million.