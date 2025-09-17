Lavoro Ltd (LVRO) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Lavoro Ltd has overperformed by 45.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LVRO fell by -57.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.60 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.62% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded Lavoro Ltd (NASDAQ: LVRO) to Underperform. A report published by Barclays on May 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LVRO. Barclays also Upgraded LVRO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2025. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8.50. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LVRO, as published in its report on April 11, 2024. Barclays’s report from December 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for LVRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lavoro Ltd (LVRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.61%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lavoro Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 26.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LVRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.50%, with a gain of 47.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.88, showing decline from the present price of $2.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LVRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lavoro Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 94.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.