Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC rose by 53.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $2.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on September 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KC. UBS also rated KC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 05, 2025. Nomura March 03, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KC, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. UBS’s report from December 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for KC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KC is recording 2.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.89%, with a loss of -0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.87, showing growth from the present price of $16.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.