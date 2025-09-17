Is it possible to buy Blink Charging Co(BLNK) shares at a good price now?

While Blink Charging Co has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLNK fell by -2.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.32 to $0.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.33% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2024, Needham Downgraded Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) to Hold. A report published by UBS on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BLNK. The Benchmark Company also rated BLNK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2024. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BLNK, as published in its report on September 27, 2023. Barclays’s report from March 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for BLNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Blink Charging Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BLNK has an average volume of 3.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.99%, with a gain of 18.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blink Charging Co Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.