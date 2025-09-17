Immuneering Corp (IMRX) deserves closer scrutiny

While Immuneering Corp has overperformed by 5.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMRX rose by 277.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.37 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 223.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) to Underweight. A report published by Needham on March 15, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMRX. Jefferies March 15, 2024d the rating to Hold on March 15, 2024, and set its price target from $16 to $3. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMRX, as published in its report on December 01, 2023. Oppenheimer’s report from June 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IMRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

One of the most important indicators of Immuneering Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -130.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMRX is recording 1.56M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.21%, with a gain of 17.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.40, showing growth from the present price of $8.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immuneering Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.