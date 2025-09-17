How is COIN’s stock performing after recent trades?

In the current trading session, Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) stock is trading at the price of $324.01, a fall of -1.19% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -27.13% less than its 52-week high of $444.64 and 127.25% better than its 52-week low of $142.58.

It is also essential to consider COIN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 9.82 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 29.64. COIN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.87, resulting in an 8.53 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Coinbase Global Inc (COIN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.96% of shares. A total of 1,715 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 65.34% of its stock and 66.65% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 6.46 shares that make 3.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.08 billion.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds 6.0 shares of COIN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.79%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.94 billion.