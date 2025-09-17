How does GIPR’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Generation Income Properties Inc’s (GIPR) stock is trading at $1.21, marking a gain of 11.57% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -50.61% below its 52-week high of $2.44 and 54.37% above its 52-week low of $0.78.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR): Earnings History

If we examine Generation Income Properties Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.64, beating the consensus of -$0.44. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.2, resulting in a -45.98% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.64 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.44. That was a difference of -$0.2 and a surprise of -45.98%.

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GIPR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 17.97% of shares. A total of 22 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.49% of its stock and 10.35% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 73.86 shares that make 12.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29.17 shares of GIPR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 43171.0.