How does EDUC’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Educational Development Corp’s (EDUC) stock is trading at $1.48, marking a gain of 7.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -40.76% below its 52-week high of $2.49 and 59.79% above its 52-week low of $0.92.

As well, it is important to consider EDUC stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.40.EDUC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.32, resulting in an 7.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Educational Development Corp (EDUC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ: EDUC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Educational Development Corp (EDUC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.86% of shares. A total of 19 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 22.79% of its stock and 30.33% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Needham Funds Inc-Needham Aggressive Growth Fund holding total of 800.0 shares that make 9.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.21 million.

The securities firm Columbia Funds Series Trust I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 390.08 shares of EDUC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.54%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.59 million.