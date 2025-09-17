How did Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) fare last session?

While Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIST fell by -17.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.75 to $0.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.53% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) recommending Overweight. Rodman & Renshaw also rated MIST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 22, 2024. Jefferies June 20, 2023d the rating to Hold on June 20, 2023, and set its price target from $8 to $4. Piper Sandler April 22, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MIST, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for MIST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)

One of the most important indicators of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -780.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MIST is recording 1.54M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.39%, with a gain of 13.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.