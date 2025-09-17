How did Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) fare last session?

While Acrivon Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRV fell by -74.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.00 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ACRV. Ladenburg Thalmann also Upgraded ACRV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2024. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ACRV, as published in its report on March 01, 2024. Jefferies’s report from December 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ACRV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACRV is registering an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.58%, with a loss of -6.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.