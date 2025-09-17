Hims & Hers Health Inc’s results are impressive

While Hims & Hers Health Inc has underperformed by -5.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMS rose by 110.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.98 to $15.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.26% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, Needham Downgraded Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) to Hold. A report published by Needham on June 04, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HIMS. TD Cowen also Downgraded HIMS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley February 18, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on February 18, 2025, and set its price target from $42 to $60. Citigroup January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for HIMS, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from January 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $35 for HIMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hims & Hers Health Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HIMS is recording an average volume of 35.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.79%, with a gain of 6.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.66, showing decline from the present price of $50.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hims & Hers Health Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is based in the USA. When comparing Hims & Hers Health Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 198.06%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.