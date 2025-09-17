Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock price range in the last year

While Hain Celestial Group Inc has underperformed by -8.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAIN fell by -75.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.43 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.60% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by DA Davidson on March 01, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HAIN. Maxim Group also reiterated HAIN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 08, 2024. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on June 23, 2023, and assigned a price target of $17. Piper Sandler May 10, 2023d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAIN, as published in its report on May 10, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from February 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for HAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hain Celestial Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HAIN is recording 1.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.57%, with a loss of -21.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.65, showing growth from the present price of $1.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hain Celestial Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.