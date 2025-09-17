Examining Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) stock is warranted

While Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HRTG rose by 102.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.64 to $8.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.51% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) to Overweight. A report published by JMP Securities on March 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HRTG. Piper Sandler also Downgraded HRTG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 13, 2023. Piper Sandler April 06, 2020d the rating to Overweight on April 06, 2020, and set its price target from $12 to $15. Keefe Bruyette November 05, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HRTG, as published in its report on November 05, 2019. Sandler O’Neill’s report from July 16, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17 for HRTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HRTG is registering an average volume of 425.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a gain of 2.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Insurance – Property & Casualty market, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) is based in the USA. When comparing Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 151.59%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.