Examining BOXL’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Boxlight Corporation’s (BOXL) stock is trading at $1.79, marking a fall of -28.94% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -83.18% below its 52-week high of $10.65 and 68.94% above its 52-week low of $1.06.

How does Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Earnings History

If we examine Boxlight Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.36, beating the consensus of -$1.33. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -2.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.36 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.33. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -2.20%.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.54% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 20.85% of its stock and 24.12% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 17.56 shares that make 0.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 31105.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 10.39 shares of BOXL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.39%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 18396.0.