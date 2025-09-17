Examining Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) more closely is necessary

While Akebia Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKBA rose by 48.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $1.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.95% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on April 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AKBA. Jefferies also rated AKBA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on November 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4. H.C. Wainwright August 28, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AKBA, as published in its report on August 28, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for AKBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AKBA is recording 3.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a loss of -5.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.40, showing growth from the present price of $2.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akebia Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.