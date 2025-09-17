Do investors need to be concerned about Kohl’s Corp (KSS)?

While Kohl’s Corp has overperformed by 3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSS rose by 18.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.39 to $6.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) to Market Perform. A report published by Gordon Haskett on August 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for KSS. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on May 02, 2025, but set its price target from $10 to $9. Barclays initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for KSS, as published in its report on April 28, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $10 for KSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Kohl’s Corp (KSS)

The current dividend for KSS investors is set at $0.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kohl’s Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KSS is recording an average volume of 12.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a gain of 0.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.45, showing decline from the present price of $16.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kohl’s Corp Shares?

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Department Stores market. When comparing Kohl’s Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.74%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.