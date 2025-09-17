Did Etsy Inc (ETSY) perform well in the last session?

While Etsy Inc has overperformed by 2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETSY rose by 12.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.57 to $40.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.13% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, Arete Upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ETSY. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ETSY, as published in its report on March 19, 2025. Jefferies’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for ETSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Etsy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETSY is registering an average volume of 5.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.06%, with a gain of 6.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.12, showing growth from the present price of $59.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etsy Inc Shares?

A giant in the Internet Retail market, Etsy Inc (ETSY) is based in the USA. When comparing Etsy Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -38.38%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 132.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.