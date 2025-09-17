Did Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) perform well in the last session?

While Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRDO rose by 144.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $168.42 to $26.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 116.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) to Buy. A report published by Needham on September 04, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRDO. TD Cowen also reiterated CRDO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 18, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 03, 2025, but set its price target from $50 to $85. Susquehanna March 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Positive’ for CRDO, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Susquehanna’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $80 for CRDO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 273.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRDO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a gain of 10.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $154.83, showing decline from the present price of $164.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Shares?

The Cayman Islands based company Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 241.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 694.29%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.