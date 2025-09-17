CYTK’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.42% from the previous close with its current price standing at $49.97. Its current price is -15.86% under its 52-week high of $59.39 and 70.49% more than its 52-week low of $29.31.

How does Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Earnings History

If we examine Cytokinetics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.12, slashing the consensus of -$1.36. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.24, resulting in a 17.85% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.12 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.36. That was a difference of $0.24 and a surprise of 17.85%.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.69% of shares. A total of 439 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 117.95% of its stock and 118.76% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund holding total of 4.07 shares that make 3.40% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 201.52 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3.89 shares of CYTK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.25%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 192.8 million.