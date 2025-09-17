Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNX fell by -33.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.53 to $24.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on March 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRNX. Jefferies January 22, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CRNX, as published in its report on January 22, 2025. Citigroup’s report from March 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $68 for CRNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRNX is registering an average volume of 948.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -6.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.00, showing growth from the present price of $34.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.