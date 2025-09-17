Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Circle Internet Group Inc has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRCL rose by 61.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $298.99 to $64.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.22% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Circle Internet Group Inc (NYSE: CRCL) recommending Perform. A report published by Compass Point on July 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for CRCL. Robert W. Baird also rated CRCL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $210 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Underperform rating on July 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $85. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for CRCL, as published in its report on June 30, 2025. Needham’s report from June 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $250 for CRCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL)

Circle Internet Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRCL is registering an average volume of 21.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.85%, with a gain of 14.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $170.64, showing growth from the present price of $134.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Circle Internet Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.