Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)’s stock is trading at $26.39 at the moment marking a rise of 1.40% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -36.98% less than their 52-week high of $41.87, and 5.79% over their 52-week low of $24.94.

Further, it is important to consider BBWI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.74.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 6.95.

How does Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI): Earnings History

If we examine Bath & Body Works Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 7/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, beating the consensus of $0.38. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -1.89% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 7/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.37 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.38. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -1.89%.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.37% of shares. A total of 657 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 102.03% of its stock and 102.41% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Victory Portfolios-Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holding total of 8.6 shares that make 4.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 228.29 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6.94 shares of BBWI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.37%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 184.25 million.