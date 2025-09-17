Can you now get a good deal on NovoCure Ltd’s shares?

While NovoCure Ltd has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVCR fell by -57.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.13 to $10.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.38% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) to Equal Weight. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous 'Buy' rating for NVCR. Evercore ISI also Upgraded NVCR shares as 'Outperform', setting a target price of $30 on the company's shares in a report dated December 02, 2024. H.C. Wainwright rated the stock to Buy on October 16, 2024, and set its price target from $24 to $30. JP Morgan initiated its 'Neutral' rating for NVCR, as published in its report on November 20, 2023. H.C. Wainwright's report from August 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $25 for NVCR shares, giving the stock a 'Neutral' rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as 'Overweight'.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NovoCure Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NVCR is recording an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.02%, with a gain of 0.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.19, showing growth from the present price of $12.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovoCure Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.