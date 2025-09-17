Cameco Corp (CCJ) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Cameco Corp has underperformed by -7.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCJ rose by 56.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.37 to $35.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2025, CLSA started tracking Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) recommending Outperform. Bernstein Initiated an Outperform rating on April 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $52. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CCJ, as published in its report on March 12, 2025. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CCJ’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.11 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cameco Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCJ is recording an average volume of 4.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a gain of 3.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.34, showing growth from the present price of $80.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cameco Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Uranium sector, Cameco Corp (CCJ) is based in the Canada. When comparing Cameco Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 91.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 781.46%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.