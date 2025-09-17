C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While C4 Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -5.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.14 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Stephens Upgraded C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) to Overweight. A report published by Guggenheim on September 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CCCC. Wells Fargo also Upgraded CCCC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2024. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on November 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4. JP Morgan January 29, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CCCC, as published in its report on January 29, 2024. Stifel’s report from December 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CCCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of C4 Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CCCC is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.79%, with a gain of 27.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.