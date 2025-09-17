Breaking down CHA’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR’s (CHA) stock is trading at the price of $18.21, a gain of 5.47% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.42% less than its 52-week high of $41.80 and 12.67% better than its 52-week low of $16.17.

It is also essential to consider CHA stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.14 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 5.92. CHA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.00, resulting in an 1.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 15.11% of shares. A total of 63 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.71% of its stock and 12.62% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is PACE SELECT ADVISORS TRT-PACE Intl Emerging Markets Eqy. Investments holding total of 21.8 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.39 million.

The securities firm Matthews International Funds-MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND holds 18.96 shares of CHA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.34 million.