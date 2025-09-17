BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)’s results reveal risk

While BILL Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -39.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.19 to $36.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.58% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BILL. Deutsche Bank also rated BILL shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2025. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BILL, as published in its report on June 02, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from April 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $60 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of BILL Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BILL is recording an average volume of 3.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.39, showing growth from the present price of $51.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BILL Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.