AUR’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Currently, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) stock is trading at $5.95, marking a fall of -1.90% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -44.80% below its 52-week high of $10.77 and 27.85% above its 52-week low of $4.65.

As well, it is important to consider AUR stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 10970.50.AUR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.49, resulting in an 8.37 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR): Earnings History

If we examine Aurora Innovation Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08, slashing the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 31.83% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 31.83%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.09% of shares. A total of 456 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 69.93% of its stock and 94.62% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE CAPITAL APPRECIATION Fd., INC.-T. Rowe Price Capital App holding total of 129.15 shares that make 8.58% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 766.32 million.

The securities firm GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 51.38 shares of AUR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.41%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 304.85 million.