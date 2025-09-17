ASTI’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.85% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.03. Its current price is -54.08% under its 52-week high of $4.41 and 84.10% more than its 52-week low of $1.10.

Additionally, it is important to take into account ASTI stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 154.22 for the last tewlve months.ASTI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.58, resulting in an 2.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.98% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.75% of its stock and 0.83% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 8.05 shares that make 0.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16661.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3.22 shares of ASTI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 6665.0.