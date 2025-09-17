Analyzing INBS’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s (INBS) stock is trading at the price of $1.47, a fall of -22.07% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -46.73% less than its 52-week high of $2.75 and 33.18% better than its 52-week low of $1.10.

It is also essential to consider INBS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.31 for the last year.INBS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.58, resulting in an 12.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.05% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.94% of its stock and 8.03% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 33.61 shares that make 0.37% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 49073.0.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 15.48 shares of INBS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 22608.0.