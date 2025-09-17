Analyzing HIND’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Vyome Holdings Inc’s (HIND) stock is trading at the price of $7.44, a gain of 23.08% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -99.39% less than its 52-week high of $1212.99 and 24.00% better than its 52-week low of $6.00.

It is also essential to consider HIND stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.78 for the last year.HIND’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.84, resulting in an 1.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Vyome Holdings Inc (HIND) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Vyome Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HIND) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Vyome Holdings Inc (HIND). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.10% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.14% of its stock and 0.15% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 4.1 shares that make 0.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 28249.0.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 35.0 shares of HIND, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 240.0.