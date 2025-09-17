Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Ambarella Inc has underperformed by -2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBA rose by 8.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.44 to $38.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.36% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2025, Summit Insights Upgraded Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) to Buy. A report published by Needham on August 29, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMBA. BofA Securities also Upgraded AMBA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 27, 2024, but set its price target from $90 to $100. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for AMBA, as published in its report on August 28, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for AMBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ambarella Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 909.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMBA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -6.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.73, showing growth from the present price of $79.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambarella Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.