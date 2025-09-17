AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While AeroVironment Inc has overperformed by 5.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 72.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $295.90 to $102.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.31% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, Needham started tracking AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) recommending Buy. Citizens JMP also rated AVAV shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $325 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on July 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $335. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AVAV, as published in its report on June 30, 2025. Stifel’s report from June 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $240 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AeroVironment Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AVAV has an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a gain of 15.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $303.50, showing growth from the present price of $265.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.