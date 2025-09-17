A year in review: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s performance in the last year

While Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGMO fell by -49.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.18 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.47% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2024, Truist Upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 10, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SGMO. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded SGMO shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2023. BofA Securities April 28, 2023d the rating to Underperform on April 28, 2023, and set its price target from $5 to $1.50. Wedbush February 27, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SGMO, as published in its report on February 27, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SGMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5042.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -298.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SGMO is recording an average volume of 5.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.10, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.