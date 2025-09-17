A stock that deserves closer examination: Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA)

While Opera Ltd ADR has underperformed by -1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRA rose by 5.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.50 to $12.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.98% in the last 200 days.

On February 05, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) recommending Overweight. Goldman also rated OPRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2023. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $10. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OPRA, as published in its report on October 02, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from July 17, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for OPRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA)

OPRA currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Opera Ltd ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 737.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OPRA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opera Ltd ADR Shares?

The Norway based company Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Opera Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.31%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.