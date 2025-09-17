A look at FUTU’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s (FUTU) stock is trading at the price of $176.58, a gain of 0.52% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -11.65% less than its 52-week high of $199.86 and 208.67% better than its 52-week low of $57.21.

It is also essential to consider FUTU stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.29 for the last year.FUTU’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.79, resulting in an 14.97 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU): Earnings History

If we examine Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $18.86, slashing the consensus of $16.61. In other words, it topped the consensus by $2.24, resulting in a 13.51% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $18.86 in contrast with the Outlook of $16.61. That was a difference of $2.24 and a surprise of 13.51%.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 15.94% of shares. A total of 550 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 44.49% of its stock and 52.92% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is -Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Trust holding total of 954.69 shares that make 1.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 167.41 million.

The securities firm New World Fund Inc holds 627.54 shares of FUTU, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.66%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 110.04 million.