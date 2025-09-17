A closer look at SVRE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE)’s stock is trading at $1.75 at the moment marking a rise of 9.41% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -98.72% less than their 52-week high of $137.08, and 15.93% over their 52-week low of $1.51.

Further, it is important to consider SVRE stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 4.13.SVRE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.36, resulting in an 0.46 price to cash per share for the period.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE): Earnings History

If we examine SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$112.93. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$112.93. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SVRE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.03% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.04% of its stock and 2.05% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 131.0 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 225.0.