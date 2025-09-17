A closer look at First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is warranted

While First Majestic Silver Corporation has underperformed by -3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AG rose by 88.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.85 to $5.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.65% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) recommending Market Perform. A report published by TD Securities on December 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AG. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AG, as published in its report on March 01, 2019. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)

It’s important to note that AG shareholders are currently getting $0.02 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AG is registering an average volume of 19.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a gain of 13.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.48, showing growth from the present price of $10.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Majestic Silver Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.